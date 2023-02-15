 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCity

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Red Fort area, blaze under control

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

Red Fort. (Photo: Brijender Dua via Unsplash))

A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

A PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the fire around 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.