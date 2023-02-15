English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsCity

    Fire breaks out in Delhi's Red Fort area, blaze under control

    The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST
    Red Fort. (Photo: Brijender Dua via Unsplash))

    Red Fort. (Photo: Brijender Dua via Unsplash))

    A fire broke out at a police post in north Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said on Wednesday.

    The blaze erupted inside the subway where body protectors, lathis and door-frame metal detectors were stored, they said.

    Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

    A PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding the fire around 1 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

    Fire tenders and a Delhi Disaster Management Authority team reached the spot soon after to control the blaze, he said.

    "...within an hour and a half, fire and rescue teams stifled and assuaged the fire," Kalsi said.

    An enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Accident #Delhi #Fire #Red Fort
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 03:55 pm