Delhi University suspends associate professor for 'sexually harassing' female teachers

Representative image (Illustration by Suneesh K)

The Delhi University on Thursday suspended an associate professor of College of Vocational Studies for allegedly "sexually harassing" several female teachers, sources said. The decision came after the governing body of the college recommended his suspension in a meeting on Wednesday.

The suspension of Manmohan Bhasin was approved by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, sources privy to the matter said. However, Bhasin said he has not received any such suspension letter. "I have not received any suspension letter as of now, so I have nothing to comment about it," Bhasin said.

However, Bhasin said he has not received any such suspension letter. "I have not received any suspension letter as of now, so I have nothing to comment about it," Bhasin said when