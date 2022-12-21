 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCity

Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore seized in 8 years

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST

The Drug Disposal Committees (DDC) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell shortlisted the seized drugs which were no longer required for any legal proceedings

Representative Image

The Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed over 2,800 kgs of drugs worth Rs 1,513.05 crore seized under a campaign in the last eight years, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of the disposal committees were present when the drugs were destroyed in an incinerator in Delhi's Nilothi, they said.

The police said effective action is being taken against traffickers under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi-NCR.

According to an official statement, Saxena expressed satisfaction over the efforts being undertaken by Delhi Police to curb the drug menace in the capital.

The Drug Disposal Committees (DDC) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell shortlisted the seized drugs which were no longer required for any legal proceedings and approval of the competent court was obtained for their destruction, the statement said.

The DDCs physically examined, verified the weight and other details of the each of seized items, report of chemical analysis and any other documents and recorded its finding in each case and other mandatory procedures, it said.