BMC to spend Rs 4 crore on Juhu beach beautification

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to beautify Juhu beach and the Gandhigram entrances at a cost of Rs 4 crore, according to reports.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had in September allotted Rs 1,700 crore to BMC to beautify and illuminate Mumbai, with each of the 24 wards being given Rs 30 crores to implement the project.

As a part of the ambitious Mumbai Beautification Plan, the primary objective of the makeover will be to enhance the visual appeal of the beach, which is one of the major attractions of the city, civic officials said.

According to BMC officials, the project will include the beautification of central chowpatty along with all the eight different entry and exit points. Apart from painting them and making murals, the BMC will also set up three-dimensional artworks and holograms based on various themes at the beach

“The themes of the murals will be designed in a way to ensure it doesn’t hamper the local beauty and reflects the culture and traditions of Mumbai. The compound walls and other concrete structures will also be painted. There are many spots that have been damaged and we are also planning to carry out structural repairs to restore the original structure,” said officials.

The BMC has already invited tenders for the same and officials said they have set up a three-month deadline for the project, reports stated.

Civic officials also said that no new construction will take place and only the existing infrastructure will be upgraded. However, seating arrangements will be made since no such facility is available for visitors at present.

Visitors can further expect laser light shows at Juhu beach -- the 5-km sea-side stretch; officials said 4K laser light shows will be held regularly from 7 to 10 pm for a 10–15-minute slot.

“Projection lights will be set up at central chowpatty, from where it will be projected. This will not just give the spot a unique outlook but will also enhance the overall appeal of the place since there are multiple blind spots at the location,” said the official.