 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Zypp Electric eyes 10,000 e-scooter goal for Bengaluru, know all about the EV startup

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

The company plans to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2-lakh e-scooters by 2025.

Zypp Electric aims to deploy 10,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru over next 2 months

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric announced its plan to deploy  10,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru on May 2 and mentioned that 2,000 e-scooters have already been deployed.

The electric mobility startup plans to deploy the remaining 8,000 of these vehicles over the next two months, Zypp Electric said.

The company plans to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2-lakh e-scooters by 2025.

Zypp said it also plans to install over 100 Gorogro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months, which is expected to significantly boost the city's EV ecosystem.