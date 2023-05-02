Zypp Electric eyes 10,000 e-scooter goal for Bengaluru, know all about the EV startup

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric announced its plan to deploy 10,000 electric scooters in Bengaluru on May 2 and mentioned that 2,000 e-scooters have already been deployed.
The electric mobility startup plans to deploy the remaining 8,000 of these vehicles over the next two months, Zypp Electric said.
The company plans to extend services to 30 cities in the country and expand its fleet size to 2-lakh e-scooters by 2025.
Zypp said it also plans to install over 100 Gorogro battery swapping stations at its Bengaluru hubs in the next 12-18 months, which is expected to significantly boost the city's EV ecosystem.
"We have already deployed 2,000 e-scooters in Bengaluru. Our aim is to provide companies with affordable and sustainable last-mile logistics solutions," said Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO of Zypp Electric.
The electric mobility startup announced its collaboration with food delivery app Zomato last week on April 28. As part of the collaboration Zypp will provide delivery partners to Zomato for last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country and deploy one lakh electric scooters by 2024.
Zypp's Chief Operating Officer, Tushar Mehta commented on the collaboration and said, “Through this association, we aim to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets. Our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities.”
The EV and logistics start-up raised $25 million in a Series B round of funding led by Taiwan-based battery management system firm, Gogoro Global earlier this year in February. The funding brought Zypp Electric's total funding to $37.5 million, including $7.5 million in debt or asset leasing.
The EV startup's other investors include Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, LetsVenture, IAN, Ivygrowth and Grip.
The EV platform aims to achieve more than one crore deliveries through its EVs by 2024. Earlier in February this year, the company also spoke about its financial goals and said it aims to be profitable in the next 12-18 months, according to a report by the Times of India.
The EV-as-a-Service platform startup was founded in 2017. The company aims to make India carbon-free by making last mile logistics sustainable and emission free according to the company's website.
The company currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, e-commerce packages from point A to point B through their loT and Al-enabled scooters.
Zypp Electric was started in 2017 by Akash Gupta who comes from a management background and his wife Rashi Agarwal who is from a finance background along with Tushar Mehta who is the company's Chief Operating Officer.