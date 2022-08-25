Zynga debuts two India-made games depicting the country's Independence journey

Zynga, now owned by video game giant Take-Two Interactive, has debuted two made-in-India mobile games commemorating the country's 75 years of Independence, the company said on August 25.

The games, called "Azadi Quest: Match 3" and "Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat", tell the story of India's journey to Independence "interwoven with fun gameplay", the company said in a statement. Both games will support English and Hindi languages and will be available as free downloads on Google Play and App Store.

Zynga told Moneycontrol that both the games were developed by the company's India studio based in Bengaluru.

These game launches are part of an educational game campaign for which it is partnering with India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Players of these games will also receive an official certificate of completion to recognise their accomplishment, the company said.

"What better medium than gaming could be there to engage the youth to ensure they know the history of our country," said Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. "These mobile games use the interactive medium to engage, entertain, and educate the people of India and abroad about the efforts of numerous unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement."

Azadi Quest Match 3 (Image courtesy: Zynga)

Zynga said Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle game will highlight important freedom fighters, historic milestones, and iconic movements as players progress through gameplay. Players can also collect trivia cards showcasing key moments in history, compete on leaderboards, and share in-game rewards and progress on social media channels.

Meanwhile, Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat is designed as a quiz game including 750 questions to "test and educate mobile gamers about their knowledge on unsung ‘Azad Veer’ heroes of India’s independence".

Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat (Image courtesy: Zynga)

Players can collect 75 trivia cards with special silver and gold versions that can be unlocked through replay.

"Our mission at Zynga is to connect people through games. This initiative is designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era," said Kishore Kichili, Senior Vice President Games and Country Head of Zynga India.

Grand Theft Auto maker Take-Two Interactive had completed the $12.7 billion acquisition of mobile games company Zynga in May 2022, after first announcing the deal in January 2022.

The deal created a global gaming powerhouse with a diverse portfolio spanning consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. Zynga now operates as a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive.

