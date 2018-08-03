App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Wellness Q1 net profit up 1.8% to Rs 25.73 crore

Consumer products firm Zydus Wellness today reported a 1.8 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit after tax and non-controlling interests of Rs 25.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 152.82 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 141.86 crore for the same period a year ago.

"During the quarter, the company's pillar brands, Sugar Free, EverYuth and Nutralite continued to grow at a consistent pace," Zydus Wellness said.

Shares of Zydus Wellness today closed at Rs 1,502.35 per scrip on BSE, up steep 5.10 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Business #Results #Zydus Wellness

