Zydus Wellness Q1 net profit up 1.8% to Rs 25.73 crore

Consumer products firm Zydus Wellness today reported a 1.8 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit after tax and non-controlling interests of Rs 25.27 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 152.82 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 141.86 crore for the same period a year ago.

"During the quarter, the company's pillar brands, Sugar Free, EverYuth and Nutralite continued to grow at a consistent pace," Zydus Wellness said.

Shares of Zydus Wellness today closed at Rs 1,502.35 per scrip on BSE, up steep 5.10 percent from its previous close.