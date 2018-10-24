Zydus Wellness, Cadila Healthcare to jointly acquire Heinz India for Rs 4,595 crore

Zydus Wellness said on October 24 it will jointly acquire Heinz India Pvt with Cadila Healthcare for Rs 4,595 crore, according to a disclosure made to the exchanges.

Heinz India is a subsidiary of American food company Kraft Heinz and has a portfolio of brands that includes Complan, Glucon D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee.

The company has a network of over 800 distributors, and more than 20,000

wholesalers across 29 Indian states.

Zydus Wellness said the acquisition will result in its own annual turnover increasing to around Rs 1,700 crore and that it will be earnings per share (EPS) accretive.

(To be updated...)