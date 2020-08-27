172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zydus-wellness-board-approves-fund-raising-of-up-to-rs-1100-crore-5762361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Wellness board approves fund-raising of up to Rs 1,100 crore

In a regulatory filing, Zydus Wellness said its board gave its approval "to issue, offer and allot equity shares on a preferential basis" to Zydus Family Trust. The board has accorded approval to raise Rs 349.98 crore through issuance of 21,30,000 shares at price of Rs 1,643.10 per share.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Zydus Wellness on Thursday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,099.98 crore through a combination of issuance of shares to its promoter Zydus Family Trust on a preferential basis and other options.

In a regulatory filing, Zydus Wellness said its board gave its approval "to issue, offer and allot equity shares on a preferential basis" to Zydus Family Trust. The board has accorded approval to raise Rs 349.98 crore through issuance of 21,30,000 shares at price of Rs 1,643.10 per share.

Further, the board has also approved raising funds up to Rs 750 crore by issuing securities of the company, including equity shares (or equivalent instruments including but not limited to compulsorily convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with warrants) through a private placement or qualified institutions placements (QIP) to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) or a combination thereof.

Close

The company said its board has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on September 19, 2020, to seek the approval of the members for the proposed fund raising activities.

related news

As of quarter ended June 30, 2020, Zydus Family Trust held 4.29 per cent stake in Zydus Wellness.

Zydus Wellness offers brands such as Complan, Sugar Free, Nutralite and Everyuth.

Shares of Zydus Wellness were trading 2.09 percent higher at Rs 1,757.55 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 11:08 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.