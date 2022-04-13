English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how businesses can spearhead social progress, on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Zydus to supply product to US firm Sagent from Gujarat plant

    Zydus said it has received Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

    Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it will supply Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution from its Gujarat-based manufacturing plant to Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

    The company will be manufacturing and supplying Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution in the strengths of 60 mg per 3 ml (20 mg per ml) single-dose vial from its injectables facility at Jarod in Gujarat, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement. Zydus said it has received Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod.

    Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution is indicated for short-term treatment of a breathing problem (Apnea) in premature infants. Caffeine blocks certain proteins (adenosine receptors) which leads to improved breathing in infants suffering from Apnea.

    The US-based Sagent Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for the North American market, with a specific emphasis on injectables.

    PAS is an application which seeks to make changes to an already approved application, such as an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), which is used by the USFDA to approve generic drugs.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Gujarat plant #Saget #US #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 01:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.