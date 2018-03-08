App
Mar 08, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus partners Medicure to launch cholesterol drug in US

"The launch of ZYPITAMAG, which is used to manage cholesterol levels, marks the first branded product launch for Zydus in the US," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has entered into a definitive agreement with US-based Medicure International Inc to commercialise its new drug application product pitavastatin magnesium in the US.

"The launch of ZYPITAMAG, which is used to manage cholesterol levels, marks the first branded product launch for Zydus in the US," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila said as part of this agreement, it will hold the new drug application (NDA) and Medicure will be responsible for the sales and marketing of ZYPITAMAG.

Zydus Cadila has entered into an agreement with Medicure International Inc, a subsidiary of Medicure Inc.

ZYPITAMAG has been approved in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg and 4 mg.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.13 per cent up at Rs 381.05 on the BSE.

