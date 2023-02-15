 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA tentative nod for two generic drugs

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension in 32 mg strength, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received tentative approvals from the US health regulator to market two generic drugs -- used for lowering blood pressure and for controlling diabetes, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension in 32 mg strength, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Bosentan Tablet for oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in pediatric patients aged three years and older.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it said.