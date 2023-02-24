 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic drug to lower cholesterol levels

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Pitavastatin tablets in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg, the drug maker said in a statement

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to lower high cholesterol levels.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Pitavastatin tablets in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg, the drug maker said in a statement. The company’s product is the generic equivalent of Livalo tablets.

Pitavastatin is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), triglycerides (TG), and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

It is also indicated for pediatric patients aged 8 years or older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) to reduce elevated TC, LDL-C, and Apo B.