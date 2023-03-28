 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product which is used to treat myxedema coma.

The company has received the final approval for Levothyroxine Sodium for Injection in strength of 100 mcg/vial, 200 mcg/vial, and 500 mcg/vial from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

Levothyroxine Sodium Injection is indicated for the treatment of myxedema coma.

Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India).