    Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic medication

    The company has got the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in strength of 0.5 g and 1 g, it said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 24, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
    Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication that is used to lower triglycerides, in the American market.

    The company has got the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in strength of 0.5 g and 1 g, it said in a regulatory filing.

    The capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

    As per IQVIA data, Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g, had annual sales of USD 1,316 million in the US.

    Shares of the company were trading marginally higher at Rs 518.80 apiece on BSE.

