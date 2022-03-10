English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Tune in to exclusive roundtable discussion on Automating Manufacturing with Cloud Technology. Click here!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Zydus Lifesciences gets 3 observations from USFDA for Vadodara plant

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the injectable facility from February 24 to March 10, 2022.

    PTI
    March 10, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

    Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspecting its Jarod (Vadodara) based manufacturing facility. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the injectable facility from February 24 to March 10, 2022.

    The inspection closed with three observations, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing. "We are confident of addressing and resolving the issues to the satisfaction of USFDA. We remain committed to building a quality culture across our entire manufacturing network, and are committed to remain compliant with high standards of good manufacturing practices across our network," Zydus Lifesciences stated.

    As per the US health regulator, an FDA Form 483 (observation) is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Act.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #USFDA #Vadodara #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 02:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.