App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Hospira Oncology gets EIR for its Ahmedabad facility

According to the USFDA, VAI means that though objectionable conditions were found and documented, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said Zydus Hospira Oncology, a JV between the company and Hospira Inc, has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Ahemdabad manufacturing facility.

The EIR from the United states Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded that the inspection is closed but has also said that the inspection classification of this facility is 'voluntary action indicated' (VAI).

According to the USFDA, VAI means that though objectionable conditions were found and documented, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action.

Zydus Hopsira Oncology is a 50:50 joint venture company between Zydus Cadila and Hospira Inc USA (now part of Pfizer Group), Zydus Cadila said.

The manufacturing plant had completed the USFDA audit from April 5 to April 12, 2018, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were ended at Rs 366.30 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, down 1.40 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Bombay Stock Exchange #BSE #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Zydus Hospira Oncology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.