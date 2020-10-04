172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zydus-healthcare-launches-generic-anti-diabetic-dapagliflozin-tablets-in-india-5920601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Healthcare launches generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets in India

"In keeping with its efforts to make therapies accessible and affordable to patients, the drug will be highly economical, priced at 1/3rd the cost than currently available Dapagliflozin brands in India," it added.

PTI

Drug firm Zydus Healthcare on Sunday said it has launched generic anti-diabetic Dapagliflozin tablets across the country under the brand name ''Dapaglyn'' at highly affordable price to increase patient access.

The company has launched its Dapagliflozin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg and 5 mg priced at Rs 17 and Rs 14, respectively, in India upon patent expiry of the product, Zydus Healthcare said in a statement.

"In keeping with its efforts to make therapies accessible and affordable to patients, the drug will be highly economical, priced at 1/3rd the cost than currently available Dapagliflozin brands in India," it added.

Close

The once-daily tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise, and aim to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Zydus Healthcare said.

Dapagliflozin is part of a newer class of medications called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, it added.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.