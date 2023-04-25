 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus gets USFDA nod to market ointment for skin disorder

Apr 25, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market an ointment to treat a skin disorder known as rosacea.

Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder — rosacea, a type of adult acne.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences said.