Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic antacid

Representative image

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Famotidine tablets, an antacid, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market the drug in the strengths of 20mg and 40mg, the company said in a statement.

Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker, which works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences stated. As per IQVIA MAT April 2022, Famotidine tablets had a market size of USD 67 million in the US.