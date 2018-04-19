Zydus gets USFDA nod for drug used treat knee osteoarthritis

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution, used for treating signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knees.

It is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, the company said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be produced at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it said.

The company has got final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the solution, 1.5%w/w.

The Zydus group has more than 185 approvals and so far filed over 320 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.