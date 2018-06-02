Zydus gets final nod from USFDA for anti-bacterial drug

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate capsules USP, antibiotic used for treating bacterial infections, Cadila Healthcare said today. "Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules USP, 50 mg and 100 mg," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is a tetracycline antibiotic used for the treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections, including those that cause acne.

"This medication is also used for prophylaxis of malaria," the filing said.

The capsules will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group has more than 195 approvals so far.

Zydus Cadila is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 21,000 people worldwide.