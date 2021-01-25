Zydus Cadila says 'positive results' from phase 2 studies of COVID-19 drug Desidustat in Mexico

live bse live

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received positive results from phase 2(b) studies of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients conducted in Mexico.

In June 2020, Zydus Cadila had received approval from Mexico's regulatory authority Cofepris to test one of its lead research candidate Desidustat in the management of COVID-19.

The company has received positive results from phase 2(b) studies of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila, which is part of Cadila Healthcare, said: "Patients infected with COVID-19 have been reported to display signs of ''Hypoxia'' leading to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators... The phase 2(b) results of this study revealed that Desidustat treatment led to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues.

"None of the hospitalised patients required mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25 per cent of COVID-19 patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilation."

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group said, “We are excited to report for the first time, this encouraging data of... Desidustat, showing the potential to help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is associated with high mortality rate and Zydus remains committed to further develop this novel therapy for patients suffering from ARDS."

Clinical and regulatory development of Desidustat in COVID-19 was executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company said.