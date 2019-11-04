App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila receives warning letter from USFDA for formulation plant

The company said it has already taken multiple steps after the inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and would continue to take all necessary steps in future as well to ensure that the health regulator is fully satisfied with its remediation of the above facility.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on November 4 said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Moraiya-based formulation facility.

The company said it has already taken multiple steps after the inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and would continue to take all necessary steps in future as well to ensure that the health regulator is fully satisfied with its remediation of the above facility.

"We are confident of responding to the USFDA to address the observations within the statutory time permitted in the letter," Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The warning letter does not affect the existing business of the company in the US and the existing product supplies from the Moraiya facility will continue, it added.

related news

The company remains committed to patient safety and meeting the expectations of regulatory compliances, the Gujarat-based firm said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the company, on November 4 closed nearly 5.6 percent down on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Business #healthcare #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.