MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zydus Cadila receives DCGI nod for NAFLD drug in India

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 11:43 AM IST
Aarti Drugs Ltd.

Aarti Drugs Ltd.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Saroglitazar Mg, used for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), in the country.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila said the prevalence of NAFLD in India is estimated to be nearly 25-30 per cent of the general population.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver in patients who do not consume alcohol or take it in insignificant amounts, but have risk factors such as overweight or obesity, diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar), hypertension (high blood pressure) or dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipids).

This NAFLD condition could progress to NASH, cirrhosis and liver failure.

Close

Related stories

It is a large unmet medical need as there is currently no approved drug for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH anywhere in the world, Zydus Cadila said.

Pankaj Patel, the Chairman of Zydus Group, said with Saroglitazar Mg, the company has been able to successfully offer an innovative medicine for dealing with chronic liver diseases like NAFLD and NASH and helping patients in leading healthier lives.

Saroglitazar Mg was launched in India in September 2013, for the treatment of diabetic dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia in patients with type-2 diabetes not controlled by statins alone.

In January this year, Saroglitazar Mg received an approval for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. In March 2020, Saroglitazar Mg had received approval for the treatment of NASH.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 30, 2020 11:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.