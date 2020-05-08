Zydus Cadila launches generic prostate cancer drug at nearly 70% less price in India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has launched generic Enzalutamide capsules used for the treatment of prostate cancer which costs nearly 70 percent less than the currently available similar products in India.

The company's product under the brand name 'Obnyx' is priced at Rs 23,980 per month. The current maximum retail price (MRP) of Enzalutamide drug ranges from Rs 70,000 to 80,000 for a monthly therapy, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

This price reduction will benefit many prostate cancer patients to adhere to the treatment, it added.

"Our aim is to make a preferred choice of therapy like Obynx available and more accessible to people suffering from cancer. Bridging these unmet gaps comes from our patient-first approach," Zydus Cadila MD Sharvil Patel told PTI.

Enzalutamide is a preferred option among patients with significant liver, heart and kidney diseases which is very common in the elderly men. It has an advantage of being taken through oral route, Zydus Cadila said.

Developed in-house, the drug offers bio-availability advantages in a soft gel capsule, different from the hard gelatin capsules available in the country, it added.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading cancer in males in India and the risk increases with age, the company said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus group were trading at Rs 320.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.39 percent over previous close.