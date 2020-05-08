App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila launches generic prostate cancer drug at nearly 70% less price in India

The company's product under the brand name 'Obnyx' is priced at Rs 23,980 per month. The current maximum retail price (MRP) of Enzalutamide drug ranges from Rs 70,000 to 80,000 for a monthly therapy, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has launched generic Enzalutamide capsules used for the treatment of prostate cancer which costs nearly 70 percent less than the currently available similar products in India.

The company's product under the brand name 'Obnyx' is priced at Rs 23,980 per month. The current maximum retail price (MRP) of Enzalutamide drug ranges from Rs 70,000 to 80,000 for a monthly therapy, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

This price reduction will benefit many prostate cancer patients to adhere to the treatment, it added.

Close

"Our aim is to make a preferred choice of therapy like Obynx available and more accessible to people suffering from cancer. Bridging these unmet gaps comes from our patient-first approach," Zydus Cadila MD Sharvil Patel told PTI.

related news

Enzalutamide is a preferred option among patients with significant liver, heart and kidney diseases which is very common in the elderly men. It has an advantage of being taken through oral route, Zydus Cadila said.

Developed in-house, the drug offers bio-availability advantages in a soft gel capsule, different from the hard gelatin capsules available in the country, it added.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading cancer in males in India and the risk increases with age, the company said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus group were trading at Rs 320.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.39 percent over previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Health #India #prostrate cancer #Zydus Cadila

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.