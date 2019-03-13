App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market Potassium Chloride capsules

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg), Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Potassium Chloride extended-release capsules, used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood. Zydus Cadila said the newly-approved product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg), Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

This medication is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood.

Potassium helps your cells, kidneys, heart, muscles and nerves work properly. Some conditions that can lower the body's potassium level include severe prolonged diarrhoea and vomiting, hormone problems such as hyperaldosteronism, or treatment with water pills/diuretics.

The company has more than 254 approvals and has so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.07 per cent down at Rs 332.75 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #drug #Zydus Cadila

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Indo Count Industries continues its rally, jumps 90% in 15 trading ses ...

This stock from ASM list has skyrocketed 141% in just one month

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

UNSC to decide on designating JeM chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terr ...

DGCA asks SpiceJet, Jet Airways to come up with full plan on how airli ...

Hardik Patel joining Congress shows his desperation to be relevant in ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic wea ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Peerless Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.