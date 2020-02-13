Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market Mesalamine suppositories

Q17. It refers to a medicine or remedy in conventional use which has not been proven to have any desirable medical effects. It comes from the Latin word for Our. At one point of time Coca Cola qualified to be one of these. What are we referring to here? (File image)

Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has got final approval from the US health regulator to market Mesalamine suppositories. The drug is used to treat ulcerative proctitis, a type of bowel disease.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Mesalamine Suppositories for rectal use...1000 mg," the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Mesalamine Suppositories is an aminosalicylate anti-inflammatory drug and is believed to work by blocking the production of certain natural chemicals that may cause pain and swelling.

This will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

The group now has 280 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.