MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug in US

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Decitabine for Injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial single-dose vial, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and Viatris launched interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargineyfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes, in the US.

Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and Viatris launched interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargineyfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes, in the US.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Decitabine injection, used to treat certain types of cancers, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Decitabine for Injection in the strength of 50 mg/vial single-dose vial, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Decitabine is used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, certain types of blood or bone marrow cancer. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectables manufacturing facility, tbe drug maker said.

The Zydus group now has 326 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #cancer drug #Companies #US #USFDA #Zydus Cadila
first published: Nov 20, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.