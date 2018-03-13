App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Tizanidine tablets

The approval by the US Food and Drug Adminstration (USFDA) is for multiple strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare today said its group firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Tizanidine tablets used for treatment of muscle spasms.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Adminstration (USFDA) is for multiple strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The tablets will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company added.

Tizanidine tablets are used to treat muscle spasms caused by certain conditions such as multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, it said.

The group has more than 180 approvals with over 320 abbreviated new drug approvals (ANDAs) filed since 2003-04, the company said.

tags #BSE #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #USFDA

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC