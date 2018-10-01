App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for skin cream generic

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market Desoximetasone cream USP 0.25 per cent in America, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Zydus Cadila Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of various skin conditions.

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market Desoximetasone cream USP 0.25 per cent in America, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added.

"Desoximetasone is a strong corticosteroid, used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash," it said.

It reduces the swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions, it added.

The group now has 219 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 383.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.