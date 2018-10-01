Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for skin cream generic

Drug firm Zydus Cadila Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Desoximetasone cream used for the treatment of various skin conditions.

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market Desoximetasone cream USP 0.25 per cent in America, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added.

"Desoximetasone is a strong corticosteroid, used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash," it said.

It reduces the swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions, it added.

The group now has 219 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 383.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 percent from its previous close.