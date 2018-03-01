App
Feb 28, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for sedative injection

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received final approval from US health regulator to market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride injection used for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated patients.

The approval from USFDA is to market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride injection 200 mcg (base)/ 2 ML and 100 mcg (base)/ ML single dose virals, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The injection will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The drug is indicated for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive care setting and for sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures, the company said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the company's listed entity, were today trading 0.54 per cent down at Rs 404.75 apiece on BSE.

