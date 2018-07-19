App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis treatment drug

The group has more than 209 approvals, and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator for Piroxicam Capsules, used for treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Piroxicam Capsules USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 1.52 down percent at Rs 348.70 per scrip on BSE.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 03:20 pm

