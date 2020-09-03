172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|zydus-cadila-gets-usfda-nod-for-orthostatic-hypotension-drug-5792601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for orthostatic hypotension drug

The drug is used for certain patients who have symptoms of low blood pressure when standing. This condition is also known as orthostatic hypotension.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets, used to treat orthostatic hypotension.

The drug is used for certain patients who have symptoms of low blood pressure when standing. This condition is also known as orthostatic hypotension.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg,Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Zydus Cadila is a part of Cadila Healthcare group. Zydus Cadila is a part of Cadila Healthcare group. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 298 approvals and has so far filed over 390 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs384.60apiece on BSE, 0.69 percent higher against their previous close.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.