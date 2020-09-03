Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for orthostatic hypotension drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets, used to treat orthostatic hypotension.

The drug is used for certain patients who have symptoms of low blood pressure when standing. This condition is also known as orthostatic hypotension.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg,Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila is a part of Cadila Healthcare group. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 298 approvals and has so far filed over 390 Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs384.60apiece on BSE, 0.69 percent higher against their previous close.