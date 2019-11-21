App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Isosorbide Dinitrate tablets, Desonide Cream

The drug firm has also received final approval from US health regulator for Desonide Cream, used to treat a variety of skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash, the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Isosorbide Dinitrate tablets used to prevent attacks of chest pain.

The drug firm has also received final approval from US health regulator for Desonide Cream, used to treat a variety of skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash, the company said in a filing to BSE.

"Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Isosorbide Dinitrate tablets USP...in the strengths of 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg," the filing said.

The drug is used to prevent attacks of chest pain. lt dilates blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through them and easier for the heart to pump.

It will be manufactured at the Group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

"The group also received the final approval for Desonide Cream (US RLD - Desonide Cream), 0.05 per cent," the filing said.

The drug is a mild corticosteroid, used to treat a variety of skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, allergies and rash, to reduce swelling, itching and redness that can occur in these types of conditions.

It will be manufactured at the Group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it said.

The shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 251.35, higher by 0.92 per cent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

