Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for high blood pressure, heart failure treatment drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Spironolactone tablets, used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Spironolactone tablets in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The approved drug is also used to treat swelling (edema) caused by certain conditions like heart failure and liver disease by removing excess fluid and improving symptoms such as breathing problems, it added.

Zydus Cadila said the drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at Baddi.

The group has more than 210 approvals, and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.