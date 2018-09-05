App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:46 AM IST

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for herpes viruses treatment drug

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acyclovir Sodium Injection, 500 mg/10 mL and 1,000 mg/20mL single-dosevials, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Acyclovir injecion, used to treat infections caused by herpes viruses, in the US market.

The approved drug will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moriya, Ahmedabad, it added.

The group now has nearly 216 approvals from the USFDA and so far filed 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), Cadila Healthcare said.
