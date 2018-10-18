App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic gout attacks drug

The product is the generic version of Colcyrs tablets in the same strength, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Zydus Cadila said it has received a tentative nod to market generic Colchicine tablets used for prevention and treatment of gout attacks in US market.

The company has received the tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Colchicine tablets USP in the strength of 0.6 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Colcyrs tablets in the same strength, it added.

The tablets, "will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad," it said.

The drug is used to prevent or treat attacks of gout, a condition caused by high uric acid levels in the blood. The medication is also used to treat familial Mediterranean fever.

The group now has 223 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Business #India #world #Zydus Cadila

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.