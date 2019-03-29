App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic drug

The Ahmedabad-based group has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug maker Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator to market Ambrisentan tablets, used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs, in the American market.

The Ahmedabad-based group has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The product would be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The sales of Ambrisentan tablets USP in the US market stood at USD 943 million (about Rs 6,500 crore) last year.

Zydus said it now has 258 approvals from the USFDA and has so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 3.53 per cent up at Rs 347.60 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Cha ...

Bombay HC Issues Notice to EC on PIL Seeking Stay on Narendra Modi's B ...

Instagram Re-Branding, Adding Facebook With Its Name

NYAY Not a Burden, Will Cost Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore a Year at its Peak, Say ...

'Junglee' Director Chuck Russell Reveals He Was 'Jealous' of Indian Fi ...

'Chaiwala' Modi's Campaign Reaches Railways, Tea Served in 'Main Bhi C ...

SC Grants Two More Months to SIT to Complete its Probe into 1984 Anti- ...

European Union Aims to Put Speed Limit Technology on Cars

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in states and local bo ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.