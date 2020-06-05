App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic antiviral drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Atazanavir capsules in strengths of 150 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Atazanavir capsules, an antiviral drug, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Atazanavir capsules in strengths of 150 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Atazanavir, an antiretroviral drug, is used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) infection in combination with other antiretroviral drugs.

Close

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

related news

The Zydus Group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, the company said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #antiviral drug #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.