Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for breast cancer drug

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

PTI

Drug firm Zydus Cadila Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Exemestane tablets, used for treatment of breast cancer.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Quoting IMS Health data for August 2018, the company said the estimated sale for Exemestane tablets is USD 68.6 million.

Zydus Cadila has more than 220 approvals and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 383.20 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:50 pm

