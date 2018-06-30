App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure drug

Zydus Cadila today said it has received USFDA approval to market Triamterene and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, indicated to treat high blood pressure. The approval has been granted for the tablets in strengths of 37.5 mg/25 mg and 75 mg/50 mg.

"The combination drug is used for the treatment of high blood pressure. It is is used by patients who have developed or are at risk for having low potassium levels on hydrochlorothiazide," Zydus said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 195 approvals and has so far filed over 320 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Zydus Cadila discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 04:35 pm

