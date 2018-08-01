App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for anti-bacterial drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Azithromycin for Oral Suspension USP, used to treat bacterial infections, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The medication is used to treat respiratory infections, skin infections, ear infections and sexually transmitted diseases.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi.

The Ahmedabad-based group now has 213 approvals from the USFDA.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 11:44 am

tags #Business #Companies #USFDA #Zydus Cadila

