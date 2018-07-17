App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 02:31 PM IST

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for acne treatment topical solution

Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clindamycin Phosphate Topical Solution, used to treat acne. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clindamycin Phosphate Topical Solution USP (Cleocin T), 1 percent, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

Clindamycin is an antibiotic which works by stopping the growth of bacteria. It is used to treat acne and helps to decrease the number of acne lesions, it added.

The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's topical manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The company has more than 204 approvals and has so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 2.27 percent up at Rs 358 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 02:25 pm

