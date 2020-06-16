App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deferasirox tablets is for multiple strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Deferasirox tablets used in treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deferasirox tablets is for multiple strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Deferasirox binds to iron and removes it from the bloodstream. It is used to treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions in adults and children who are at least two years old.

Close

It is also used to treat chronic iron overload syndrome caused by a genetic blood disorder (non-transfusion dependent thalassemia) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old, the company said.

related news

"The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at special economic zone, Ahmedabad," it added.

The group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 11:20 am

tags #BSE #Business #Cadila Healthcare group #Companies #Zydus Cadila

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.