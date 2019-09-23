App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets EIR from USFDA for Ankleshwar facility

The company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar (unit 1), Gujarat has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar (unit 1), Gujarat has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from July 22-26, 2019.

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is "No Action Indicated (NAI)", the company added.

The USFDA issues an EIR to an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 0.12 percent lower at Rs 246.95 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:20 pm

