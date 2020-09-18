Zuper raises $1.1 mn from Prime Venture Partners and others

Workforce management platform Zuper has raised $1.1 million in seed funding from Prime Venture Partners along with other investors Gunderson Dettemer and Gemba Capital.

Zuper is a SaaS-based mobile first workforce management platform that helps businesses modernise operations and provide on-demand customer experience.

In a note shared with the press on Thursday, the company said they will use the funds to expand into North America, UK and South East Asia. It will also expand its teams across functions in the US and in India.

Zuper was founded in August 2016 with offices in Seattle, US and Chennai by Raghav Gurumani, Karthik Rao and Vijay Narasiman. Anand Subbaraj, joined Zuper as its chief executive in 2020, having spent more than 13 years in Microsoft as a head of product in Azure Data.

Since its inception, the company has processed over two million work orders and is used by few thousand users globally. The company claims that enterprises and mid-sized businesses which have used Zuper have benefited from 50 percent increase in workforce utilization, 35 percent reduction in service turnaround time, 45 percent increase in customer adoption and profitability, and 30 percent reduction in costs.

The platform helps manage field staff and remote workforce by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It helps automate repetitive tasks thereby increasing efficiency.

The company has also launched COVID-19 Compliance Pack for businesses to manage operations post-lockdown. The solution helps businesses across different industries ensure their workforce stays compliant and up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“We formulated our hypothesis based on our own experiences with customer service and started reaching out to service businesses in different parts of the world...we soon realized that it was a huge global problem that needs to be tackled at scale using a modern technology solution,” said Anand Subbaraj, co-founder, Zuper.