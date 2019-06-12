App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zoylo Digihealth launches health kiosks at 2 Delhi Metro stations, eyes expansion

Started in 2016, Zoylo is an online healthcare platform that connects service providers with service recipients.

Online healthcare aggregator Zoylo Digihealth on June 12 launched Zoycare health kiosks at two metro stations in the national capital in association with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The health kiosks at the two metro stations will provide passengers access to diagnostic services, health check-ups, medicine orders and other preventive healthcare services.

"In the next two to three months, we will be launching around 20 more health kiosks at other metro stations," Zoylo Digihealth founder and CEO Vinod Kumar Reddy told PTI.

Lakhs of passengers use Delhi Metro every day and this initiative will offer a convenient option to people on the move, he added.

The company, which currently has over 50,000 doctors, more than 3,000 hospitals and 3,000 individual diagnostic labs on its platform, is looking to expand.

"Initially for the first two years we were focused on onboarding all the service providers and now we are looking for customer acquisition and expansion in more cities where we don't have presence," Reddy said.

For this, the company is also looking to raise funds, he added.

"We are looking to raise at least $20 million (about Rs 140 crore) in next six months," Reddy said.

Started in 2016, Zoylo is an online healthcare platform that connects service providers with service recipients.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #DMRC #India

