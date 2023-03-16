 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Zouk raises $3 million led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Sharrp Ventures, JJ Family Office, others

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

The funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners and witnessed participation from Sharrp Ventures, JJ Family Office, Deutsche Bank India CEO Dilip Khandelwal, Manoj Meena of Atomberg and Vineeta Singh, Kaushik Mukherjee of Sugar Cosmetics, the statement said.

US Dollar

Lifestyle startup Zouk has raised USD 3 million in fresh capital, and has outlined plans to expand product portfolio and increase distribution channels by launching five exclusive brand outlets this year, according to a statement.

The funding round was led by Stellaris Venture Partners and witnessed participation from Sharrp Ventures, JJ Family Office, Deutsche Bank India CEO Dilip Khandelwal, Manoj Meena of Atomberg and Vineeta Singh, Kaushik Mukherjee of Sugar Cosmetics, the statement said.

Founded by IIM Ahmedabad batchmates and husband-wife duo Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, Zouk operates in the bags, wallets and footwear category.

The brand has grown 10 times from the last funding round in mid 2021 and today has over 400,000 customers across India, as per the company.